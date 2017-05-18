DEEPING ST NICHOLAS PARISH COUNCIL: Village concerned over new Local Plan

New homes in Deeping St Nicholas should come with improved transport links, according to parish councillors.

In its response to work on a new South East Lincolnshire Local Plan, a blueprint for development until 2036, Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council said it was “disappointed” that 66 new homes are to be built on Caulton’s Field. Parish council chairman Coun William Rodwell said: “We understand the dilemma for South Holland District Council. “But we are disappointed that Caulton’s Field was granted outline (initial) planning permission for 66 houses as the parish council objected, but did not ask for any contribution from the landowner towards projects in the village.

“We welcomed the Home Farm development of 135 houses and the potential offer to provide facilities for the village which we consider will provide our allocation for housing in the Local Plan.

“However, as a general comment, we need more help to improve transport links as there is a lack of support for local bus services.

“Any future housing activity must address this problem, with money guaranteed to support these services and direct links to Peterborough, at an affordable cost, which are vital to this village.

“We also need the reopening of Littleworth Rail Station, as a long term aim, put in the Local Plan.

“There has been a feasibility study done and, with more new housing projected locally, we feel there is a good case to include this project in the Local Plan.”