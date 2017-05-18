DEEPING ST NICHOLAS PARISH COUNCIL: Plans for speeding and playing field in Tongue End

People in Tongue End are to be asked for their views on improving its playing field, while tackling speeding problems at the same time.

Parish councillors are to publicise an appeal on social media and in the Deeping St Nicholas Village Newsletter for ideas to redevelop the land in Everard Road.

A Tongue End resident, who asked not to be named, said: “As I understand it, the parish council owns the playing field but it never gets used and the only piece of play equipment there is in a poor state.

“I believe that enquiries about getting it replaced were considered in the past and so if redevelopment of the site were to be considered then I’m sure there will be a few residents that would have something to say on the matter.

“So they want to look into using the site for building new houses on it

Meanwhile, councillors are to push for a 40mph speed limit through Tongue End to stop drivers speeding between Pode Hole, Baston and Bourne.

Coun William Rodwell, parish council chairman, said: “We are very concerned about the speed at which traffic drives past houses along Counter Drain Drove and request that highways consider a speed restriction in this area of 30mph or 40 mph.

“This road is narrow but HGVS are allowed to pass each other with care, using the whole road width.

“There is no footpath along the stretch in front of the houses and very few places to pull in to allow passengers of any age, school, elderly or disabled pedestrians to embark or disembark.

“Traffic driving past the houses and along the road from Pode Hole to Baston, or taking the back road to Bourne, is speeding by at very close proximity and is very dangerous, but within the law.

“Modern vehicles have much improved suspension and can travel faster over uneven surfaces, while HGVs have air suspension and are now allowed to travel at 50mph on these type of roads legally,

“Consequently, we are finding that more HGV traffic is making full use of this new relaxation of the speed limit in Tongue End.

“We also have the gravel lorries from Baston Fen coming to ever-increasing development in Spalding, as well as their usual runs to areas east of Spalding down the A16 and A17 to Boston.

“To add to the problem, we have more cars using this road as a ‘rat-run’ to the west of Spalding and the housing developments in the area of Woolram Wygate and Horseshoe Road.

“This is because to get to the west of Spalding from Peterborough is proving very difficult until we get some sort of upgrade or a southern bypass to the west of Spalding.

“Lincolnshire County Council highways department should consider all of these facts and give us a reduced speed limit through Tongue End to 40mph, or even a 30mph from the start of the houses in Counter Drain Drove to the turn off onto Bourne Road.