DEEPING ST NICHOLAS PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Village hall replaces shop in revised Home Farm plans

A new development planned for Deeping St Nicholas could see fewer homes and a village hall built, instead of a shop.

Kier Living has changed its plans to develop 14 acres of farmland off Littleworth Drove by cutting the number of new homes from 135 to 120 and granting villagers’ wishes for a village hall which Deeping St Nicholas does not have.

Parish councillors discussed the new plans at Monday’s meeting where the idea of one of more footpaths linking existing homes in Haywain Drive and Hay Barn Road to the proposed Home Farm development was raised.

Coun William Rodwell, Chairman of Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council, said: “All we have at the moment is an application for 120 homes, with the access to the site coming out of Home Farm onto Littleworth Drove.

“But we need a pathway through the new development, whatever happens, and we’ll have to encourage our district councillors to put that suggestion forward.

“We couid also ask for provision of a link between Haywain Drive and Hay Barn Road.”

Giving his views on the plans, Coun Jim Astill, one of the district councillor’s for the village, has asked that a village hall should include a shop.

Coun Astill said: “Whilst it remains positive for the Deeping St Nicholas community that a (village hall) has been included, this is unfortunately at the expense of another much-needed facility, a village shop.

“A number of residents have contacted me and said that they are very disappointed this has been removed from the proposed plans.

“It would be extremely positive for the residents of Deeping St Nicholas if the proposals could include a combined community centre and shop, rather than one of the other.”

• A taller communications mast in Deeping St Nicholas could be on the way after parish councillors backed plans for new radio equipment in the village.

Hampshire company Arqiva Limited has applied to replace 17-metre (55 feet) radio mast with a 22.5-metre (74 feet) one near Porters Farm in Main Road.

A statement on behalf of Arqiva said: “The site has been specifically selected as it currently accommodates telecommunications apparatus which can be upgraded to improve local mobile coverage in Deeping St Nicholas and the surrounding area.”

• Hopes that play areas in Deeping St Nicholas could be improved have been boosted by a £12,000 pledge from a wind farm community fund.

Parish councillors were told that Fenland Green Power Co-operative, operators of Deeping St Nicholas Wind Farm, have conditionally set aside money for new play equipment in the village.

However, the parish council itself is expected to make a contribution towards the improvement project which is likely to start at St Nicholas Park, near Littleworth Drove.

Councillors were told that the project could include adult gym equipment provision.”

• Plans to turn Tongue End Playing Field into a wood are to be taken forward after an informal canvassing of villagers.

But councillors are keen to involve families from Tongue End in the project so that the idea can gain wider support before funding options are explored.

The playing field’s future was debated in July and at Monday’s meeting, parish council chairman Coun William Rodwell revealed that it costs £600 a year to maintain.

He said: “If we can get a general consensus that a wood what we ought to pursue, then we can get the ball rolling.”

• A voluntary transport service for Deeping St Nicholas patients to get to and from their GP has been backed financially by parish councillors.

Deepings and Glinton Voluntary Car Scheme is to get a £250 donation from Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council in recognition that a number of villagers use the transport service to visit GPs based at the Deepings Health Centre in Market Deeping.

Coun Louisa McGuinness said: “It’s something we ought to support for people living at the end of the village beyond Littleworth Junction as they are most likely to be registered at Deepings Health Centre.”