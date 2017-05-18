DEEPING ST NICHOLAS PARISH COUNCIL: Members disappointed as no sign of police

The annual meeting of Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council went ahead without the presence of police at St Nicholas Parish Church.

Operational commitments were thought to have been the reason for no police officer or PCSO (Police Community Support Officer) attending the meeting.

But Coun William Rodwell said: “It’s a little disappointing because people like to see the police coming to their parish council’s meeting.

“But I do see that they haven’t been attending other meetings like Crowland Parish Council.

“If they can’t come to Crowland then we shouldn’t expect them to come to Deeping St Nicholas.”

Insp Jo Reeves, prior to ending her two-year spell as Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “Across the county there are a significant number of parish and town council meetings held each month and some Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) covering large rural areas may have six or more parishes within their ‘patch’. “Whilst the relevant NPTs make every effort to send representation to these meetings, operational commitments will always have to take priority.

“However, members of the NPTs, or the local sergeants and inspectors, can always be contacted by any councillor or clerk wishing to discuss specific aspects of concern and/or any matters that arise from a meeting where police attendance in person was not possible”.