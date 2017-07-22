DEEPING ST NICHOLAS PARISH COUNCIL: Ideas welcome for Tongue End playing field

Parish councillors are inviting Tongue End villagers to help decide the future of its playing field.

The possibility of applying for a grant to turn it into a woodland area was raised at this month’s parish council meeting which took place on Monday.

Concerns about the playing field’s lack of use and the poor state of play equipment on it was previously raised at a meeting in May.

But a new urgency to get the people of Tongue End involved in deciding the playing field’s future use came after a recent inspection by parish councillors.

Chairman Coun William Rodwell said: “Tongue End Playing Field is a very difficult job because even though the grass is cut there, we’ve been told that it doesn’t get used very often.

“The playing field is a huge problem because there is no footpath on one side of it so should we look to do something else with it?

“One resident said that he would like to see an orchard put there and the other suggestion is that we should try and get a grant from the Forestry Commission to turn the whole area into a wood where people can walk around it.

“But we’re stuck for other ideas and we’d like to promote it amongst Tongue End residents to see what they would like done to the area.”

An appeal for Tongue End residents to make suggestions for the playing field is to be published in the Deeping St Nicholas Village Newsletter.

But the idea of creating a footpath was ruled out due to the number of landowners who would need to give permission for work to be done.

Coun David Branton, parish council vice chairman, said: “This has been an ongoing saga for years and years.

“The playing field is an asset for Tongue End and I think the people there should could back to us with some ideas.”