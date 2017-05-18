DEEPING ST NICHOLAS PARISH COUNCIL: Chairman and vice chairman back in office

Parish councillors have voted to re-elect chairman Coun William Rodwell and vice chairman Coun David Branton for another year.

During Monday’s meeting at St Nicholas Parish Church, Coun Rodwell outlined his wish to see a 30mph limit outside the Deeping St Nicholas Primary School extended up to St Nicholas House Country Hotel.

In his chairman’s report for 2016-17, Coun Rodwell said: “The most significant change in the last year was the resignation of the Parish Clerk.

“We then had to appoint a new Clerk who joined us on December 1, 2016 and it has been a steep learning curve.

“Traffic in the village has been a huge problem and so we have purchased two interactive signs, with funding from our three district councillors and parish funds, to hopefully slow vehicles down.

“We have also been plagued by illegal hare coursing in the last six months and we have tried to get the police, South Holland District Council, our new Chief Constable (Bill Skelly), Police and Crime Commissioner (Marc Jones) and our MP all to be aware of the upset and damage this causes to the local community.

Traffic in the village has been a huge problem so we have purchased two interactive signs to hopefully slow vehicles down Coun William Rodwell, Chairman of Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council

“Meanwhile, the signal box has been an ongoing saga with Network Rail and the final outcome as to whether it stays or goes, depends on cost, access and the practicality of maintaining the building.

“Dog mess and litter are ongoing problems and we try to keep on top of it, with litter picking by staff supplied by Couns Nicholas Watts and David Branton.

“The playing fields have been tidied up over the winter, a full campaign of grass mowing is in place for this season, the redevelopment of the railway line seems to have settled down and, finally, the Parish Plan has been completed.

“Hopefully, it will lead to the development of Deeping St Nicholas in the future.”