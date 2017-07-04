Deeping St Nicholas man Richard Marjoram dies in accident at quarry

A ‘much loved’ Deeping St Nicholas grandfather has died in an industrial accident at Stainby Quarry, near Grantham.

Richard Marjoram (57) was involved in an accident with a Heavy Goods Vehicle at the Buckminster site yesterday morning (Monday July 3) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ben Marjoram, Richard’s son, said: “We are deeply shocked and upset at the death of my father, who was a very special husband to mum and also a fantastic father and much-loved grandfather. Words cannot describe how much we will miss him.”

An investigation is being conducted by police and the Health and Safety Executive.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report at just after 11am of an industrial accident involving an HGV and a 57-year-old man who was an employee at the quarry which is on Crabtree Road, Buckminster.”