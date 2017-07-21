DEEPING ST NICHOLAS: Campains Lane bus stop information request

A plan to knock down a bus stop in Deeping St Nicholas due to lack of use has been put on hold for six months.

Parish councillors voted three to two against demolishing the bus stop in Campains Lane straight away and chose instead to find out what residents think.

Coun George Fitzgerald said: “The bus stop has been there for many years so if we’re going to pull it down, let’s ask people first because when it’s gone, they will ask if another one is going to be put there.”

• A new leaflet with details of the Lincolnshire Police Rural Community Safety Strategy will soon be delivered to farmers in Deeping St Nicholas.

The leaflet, including an introduction by Chief Constable Bill Skelly, sets out how police plan to tackle agricultural, wildlife and heritage crime, hare coursing and road safety.

Mr Skelly said: “This strategy sets out how Lincolnshire Police intends to tackle the issues of rural and community safety.”

• Parish councillors are to donate £45 to Deeping St Nicholas Primary School and repairs to a historical register.

It contains information about teachers and children from 1877, when the school first opened, to 1900.

Headteacher Anita Bandey said: “All schools kept a headteacher’s log and we’re fortunate enough to have the one when our school opened

“But the cover has gone and we hope to get it repaired.”