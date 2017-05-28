Deeping dance group are off to The Royal Albert Hall

Forty students from the Ministry Of Dance in Deeping St James are travelling to London to perform at The Royal Albert Hall.

The students, aged from six to 16, will be performing on Monday with Mardi Gras, the leading show producers for young dancers in UK, for their 20th anniversary.

The day will include practicing and training with the Mardi Gras team of performers and ex-performers as well as the final show in the evening.

Ministry Of Dance are one of the 21 dance troops who are taking part in the unique dance show that will take place on the arena to 360 degree auditorium.

Ministry Of Dance will be dancing and singing to ‘I Sing The Body Electric’ from the original television series ‘Fame’. They will also take part in a finale dance, choreographed by the Mardi Gras dancers.

Tracy Macullum, Ministry Of Dance principal, said: “I am incredibly proud of how hard the students have worked in rehearsals.”