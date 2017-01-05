Decision on new homes in Donington delayed over parking concerns

A decision on plans to build nine two and three-bed homes in Donington has been put on hold over concerns about parking arrangements.

At a meeting on Wednesday, South Holland District Council voted 13 to one to delay a decision on whether to allow the homes to be built on land in Park Lane which is currently occupied by several industrial units.

Speaking on behalf of Spalding-based developers Calderdale Homes Ltd, agent Lewis Smith told members of the district council’s planning committee that a private driveway would be created to serve two of the new homes.

Mr Smith then added that other parking spaces would be in a courtyard at the back of the site, near Millsons Close and Gleed Avenue, Donington.

But committee members felt that parking spaces were “too remote from residents’ homes,” while planning committee chairman, Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, said it could become a “magnet for anti-social behaviour”.

Coun Gambba-Jones added: “I have experience of these parking courts and none of it is good which is why we’re trying to discourage them.”

“There are lots of things wrong with this application, in my opinion, and the developers should bring back more details to the committee so we can give it proper consideration.”