Deadline looms for South Holland Open Arts Exhibition

Artists have just over two weeks left to enter a prestigious competition designed to showcase the best work created by professionals and amateurs across the region.

Entries are open for the 17th South Holland Open Arts Exhibition which will take place at the South Holland Centre in Spalding from March 2 – 9.

The deadline is Monday, January 30 and organisers are keen to make sure that nobody misses this fantastic opportunity.

Artists can submit their work and an independent panel of judges will choose the pieces which will be displayed at the exhibition.

Coun Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for arts development, said: “This prestigious event has been running since 1999 and always attracts a high standard of artwork.

“For anyone interested in entering the competition, I would urge them to do so shortly.”

The contest is open to any professional or amateur artist over the age of 14 living or working in Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Nottinghamshire, Rutland, Northamptonshire, Norfolk, Leicestershire or Fenland.

Artists can enter up to three works by completing an Open Arts entry form and submitting it along with photographs of their work to South Holland District Council’s Community Development team.

There will also be prizes on offer which have been sponsored by Riverbank Studios in Spalding and Shutter Hub.

Full details and rules can be found in the entry form. Entry forms are available from South Holland District Council, The South Holland Centre, Ayscoughfee Hall Museum, libraries and galleries in South Holland and online at www.sholland.gov.uk.

For more information or to receive an entry form contact the Community Development team on 01775 761161 or email community@sholland.gov.uk