Daffodils attract hundred to spring flower show in Spalding

Nearly 800 people visited Springfields in Spalding to enjoy the delights of the Lincolnshire Daffodil Society’s 108th Spring Flower Show.

Expert judges Johnny Walkers, of Walkers Bulbs, and Adrian Jansen, of Lingarden Bulbs, were impressed by the quality of the entries.

Visitors admire some of the wonderful spring blooms. SG080417-201TW

They awarded the best bloom title to the society’s chairman, Gill Boldy, for a beautiful white daffodil named Verona.

Shaun Barton-Collins won the novice section while the cup for the most points went to Helen Worth

Society secretary Inga Maxwell worked tirelessly to recruit schools from Spalding, Holbeach and Boston to take part and they exhibited daffodils, paintings and photographs as well as taking part in the pallet garden competition.

Gill Boldy said: “Many of the visitors were astonished by the huge range of blooms, both in the competition and the magnificent displays from Lingarden and Walkers Bulbs.”

Gill Boldy, from the Lincolnshire Daffodil Society. SG080417-213TW

One of the star centrepieces, a replica of Boston Stump, will take centre stage in a flower show at the Stump starting on Easter Saturday.

Spalding and District Flower Lovers were among those taking part in the show, inspiring onlookers with their creative arrangements of spring flowers.

The daffodil society thanked Springfields Horticultural Society, David Norton and his team, for hosting the show, which used to be held in Spilsby until its recent switch to Spalding.

Gill Boldy says Springfields saved the society’s show from extinction.

Lucas Laurence with his winning painting. SG080417-210TW

She says in order to be successful, the show needs people as much as it needs daffodils.

“It needs people to grow daffodils in their gardens and commercially in the fields in Lincolnshire,” she said. “So thank you to all the people who entered blooms, and thank you to all our visitors, some of whom have come from very far away.”

Millie Laurence with her winning garden on a pallet. SG080417-211TW