Dabbing craze discouraged at primary school

Children at a primary school in Holbeach have been asked not to carry out the latest crazes of ‘dabbing’ and bottle flipping.

Tom Emery, head teacher at William Stukeley Church of England Primary School, said children have been ‘discouraged’ rather than ‘banned’ from taking part in the crazes.

His comments came after a social media post that signs had been put up around the school regarding the activities.

He said: “We have two black and white signs posted in one classroom – approximately the size of a (cup) coaster.

“This happened following a fairly light-hearted discussion between the teachers and children several months ago.”

He said that the signs were researched and brought in by a pupil.

Dabbing is a craze that has caught on with celebrities, sports players, and even the members of the Royal Family.

“Tell me why you wouldn’t ban children from flipping bottles? I can recall several occasions when doing so caused a mess, not to mention the annoyance of the activity on other children and adults (which was the reason the child brought the signs in!)

“As for dabbing – there are reports it has its origins in taking drugs - so again why would a school allow a practice linked to marijuana carry on?

“We discouraged our children from both activities.

“Most of our children are very respectful, so we didn’t need to ban it.”

What is dabbing?

Dabbing has become a craze globally over the past year with celebrities and even politicians and royals caught performing the move.

Thought to be based on a dance move, the person points one arm upwards towards the sky while bowing their head into their other arm at the same time.

It is believed to have been started in Atlanta by a group of rappers.

However, some say the move has a darker meaning behind it as dabbing is an expression related to drug-taking.

Bottle-flipping is a game which involves attempting to flip partially-filled plastic bottles and get them to land on windowsills, light sockets and the edges of desks.

