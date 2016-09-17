Cyclists from Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge in memorial effort

The rain may have been relentless but that didn’t stop a group of determined fundraisers who pedalled their way to Sutton Bridge from the Humber in memory of two friends.

The group of eight cyclists from Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge completed the 92-mile journey on Saturday to mark 10 years since the death of Joshua Burton and best friend Dale Webb.

They also raised more than £3,000 for Cancer Research in the process.

Liam Burton (31) was one of the cyclists who took part.

His brother Josh died at the age of 17 in a car accident, eight months apart from Dale, who died at 18, after being diagnosed with Hodgkinson’s Disease.

Liam said: “The ride was in memory of them. We had a constant downpour on the day but we kept thinking about why we were doing it.

“At the end of the day there are tougher things out there and people with cancer have to go through that all day.”

Liam was joined by Connor Leighton, Paul Newcombe, Brett Hook, Ivan Ingham, Adam Fitch, Keenan Hall and Barry Osborne. Barry Barnes helped with organisation.

“Keenan is my nephew and is just 15, so he did great, and Brett has Cerebral Palsy.”

They group set off from the Humber Bridge at 7.45am and made it back to a welcome party at the Anchor Inn at Sutton Bridge at 2.30pm. A charity casino evening followed.

Liam added: “We’d also like to say thank you to all those who supported us, including Alison Ingham, Katy Girdlestone, Eden Hilton, Debra Leighton and my sister, Alisha Burton.”