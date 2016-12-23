Customers’ ‘tree-mendous’ gifts

Throughout December, customers at the Castle Sports Complex and Swimming Pool in Spalding donated presents to a ‘gift tree’ for children’s charity Spurgeons.

There was a tree at the pool and one at the complex and each had tags on with specific genders and ages on for customers to match gifts to.

On Friday, December 16, staff members took over 30 presents to the charity for them to collate with other gifts that had been donated from around the greater Peterborough area – they were then distributed to childrens centres, young carers and much more.