Crowland rest home fundraiser makes £336

Staff and supporters at Abbeygate Rest Home in Crowland raised £336 from a summer fete.

Despite it being a drizzly day, there was a steady stream of visitors to enjoy the barbecue, stalls, tombola, raffle and games.

Cakes and donuts with Rebecca Moore and Charlotte Snell

The money will be shared between the residents’ comfort fund and the Marie Curie charity.

Rest home manager Jemma Robinson said: “Thank you to the staff and to the community who supported such great causes.”

• More pictures in Tuesday’s Free Press.

