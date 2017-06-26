Crowland railways author makes effort for Grenfell Tower victims

A novelist whose play about her grandfather’s working life on the railway in Crowland was premiered last year is helping victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Julie Mayhew, originally from Peterborough but now based in Hertfordshire, has put her entire collection of psychological mystery stories up for auction to help families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The mother of two, whose play The (Fletton) Railway Children starred Gedney Hill actress Lianne Harvey (24) when it was staged in Peterborough last autumn, has joined the Authors for Grenfell Tower campaign to raise money for the British Red Cross.

Julie said: “I’m really pleased to be helping this project in a small way.”

The auction ends at 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and to bid for Julie’s collection, visit https://authorsforgrenfelltower.com/2017/06/19/signed-books-swag-party-invitation-from-julie-mayhew/