CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: Vets could become flat after planning committee backing

A Crowland vets surgery could be turned into a one-bedroom flat after parish councillors decided not to object to it.

The current surgery in South Street “has not proven to be as successful as was hoped”, according to a statement on behalf of owners, Peterborough-based Best Friends Veterinary Surgery.

Parish councillors concluded that the building should be used in some other form, rather than stand empty, despite it meaning that a commercial premises would be lost to the town.

The statement for Best Friends Group said: “The existing small veterinary surgery has not proven to be as successful as was hoped.

“A conversion from its current form, as a surgery, to a full residential in the form of an enlarged, one-bedroom unit of an improved side and standard is proposed.”

Parish councillor David Kempton, chairman of the planning committee, said: “We couldn’t see any technical reason to object to it, even though it’s a shame to lose a commercial building. However, it’s better that the site does get used.”

• The prospect of a new dental practice in Crowland has received enthusiastic support from Crowland Parish Council.

During Monday’s meeting, an email from Dr Romeo Young was read out which outlined plans to bring a dental service to Crowland, with the council’s backing.

Coun Peter Haselgrove said: “We would welcome a dental surgery back into Crowland, in principle, and would offer any assistance we possibly can.”

• Parish councillors are to put in place ideas to make people more aware of their work in Crowland.

Council workers could be wearing high-visibility jackets and waistcoats, with name badges, and a sign could soon appear outside the council offices in Hall Street to bring to people’s attention.

There are also plans for council members to man stalls at events, including the Siege of Crowland re-enactment next weekend.

