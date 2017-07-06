CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: Town is looking good after planning ‘walkabout’

Crowland’s appearance has largely been given a clean bill of health after a “walkabout” inspection by parish councillors.

The state of hanging baskets, benches, street signs, bus shelters and other items in the town centre looked after by the parish council were inspected over the past four weeks.

Among the inspection’s findings were the poor state of street signs in Kemp Street, near Cluttons Close, West Street and Albion Street, pot holes near Trinity Bridge in South Street and graffiti on one of the town’s bus shelters.

A report prepared by the parish council’s planning committee said: “Crowland town centre is considered to be well-kept overall, with few ‘grotspots’ in either public or private spaces that are visible to the general public.

“However, minor issues seen in or near our conservation area need to be addressed if our usual high standards are to be maintained.”

Coun David Kempton, planning committee chairman, said: “Generally, the Crowland Conservation Group thought the town was in pretty good order and very tidy to look at.”

Generally, the Crowland Conservation Group thought the town was in pretty good order and very tidy to look at Coun David Kempton, planning committee chairman, Crowland Parish Council

• However, claims by parish councillors that two Crowland caravan sites could be in breach of planning rules appear to have been dismissed by South Holland District Council.

During Monday’s meeting, members were told that district planning officers found no evidence of any breaches at The Bridge Caravan Park in Common Drove or of a two-metre fence at Alderlands Caravan Park.

Coun Kempton said: “We were unhappy with the reply to our letter about, in our opinion, the breach of planning guidelines at the two caravan parks.”

• Spalding Cycling Club has asked parish councillors if it can hold a cyclo-cross race at Snowden Field in September.

The club was forced to look for a new site after Spalding Academy leaders suspended the use of its building and playing field by sports clubs from September 1.

On-site talks between the cycling club and parish councillors are planned soon.