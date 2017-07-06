CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: Top cop in pledge over B1040 weight limit issue

People living on a Crowland road used by HGVs despite a 7.5tonne weight limit ban have won support from Lincolnshire Police’s top officer.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly has promised a “balanced response” to the problem of haulage firms ignoring a weight limit order in place on the B1040 Nene Terrace Road.

In a letter to Crowland county councillor Nigel Pepper, seen by the Spalding Guardian, Mr Skelly said: “Inspector Gareth Boxall (South Holland Community Policing Inspector) fully understands and sympathises with the complaints of the local residents and acknowledges that the weight limit should not be ignored.

“Inspector Boxall has instructed the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to provide a balanced response to this problem, with letters to be sent to haulier companies.

“Officers have also been tasked with patrolling the area when commitments allow.”

During Crowland Parish Council’s July meeting, Insp Boxall himself said: “One of our officers went down to Nene Terrace Road two weeks ago and spent an hour and a half there, stopping a few vehicles that had ignored the weight restriction order.

“They weren’t from the (South Holland) area and the officer has written to the hauliers concerned.”

• Meanwhile, calls for part of the A16 in Crowland to be dualled are to stay on the parish council’s agenda in the hope that it will eventually happen.

The suggestion came from parish and district councillor Bryan Alcock, who said: “We kept the A1073 on the agenda and it eventually got replaced with the A16 bypass.

“We should keep the A16 on our agenda so as to get at least half of it dualled.”

Parish councillors are also to remind drivers again not to park dangerously in two Crowland streets.

Little progress has been made since fears about cars parked in Broadway and Peterborough Road were raised at June’s parish council meeting, despite a warning about the problem published in Crowland’s town magazine.

There are also plans to put up new signs to stop parking on the town green in South Street.