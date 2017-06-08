CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: Planning breach claim at town caravan park

South Holland District Council is to be asked about Alderlands Caravan Park after parish councillors claimed that a two-metre high fence had been put up there.

Plans to expand Alderlands were turned down by the council on flood risk grounds but Crowland Parish Council fears that the decision is being ignored by the applicant.

Coun David Kempton, planning committee chairman, said: “We strongly objected to the application for a change of use at Alderlands Caravan Park as we didn’t think it was the right location for the sort of development (the applicants) were proposing.

“The point is that they are carrying on activities that are in breach of the current planning conditions.

“Given the fact that an application for a retrospective (backdated) change of use has been turned down, what is South Holland District Council going to do as they are building a two-metre high fence there?”