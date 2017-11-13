CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Youth disorder sparks council call for urgent talks

Growing youth disorder in Crowland has led to calls from parish councillors for an urgent meeting to deal with the problem.

A 27 per cent jump in reports of anti-social behaviour in the town, up from 11 in October 2016 to 14 last month, was blamed on five incidents last Tuesday (October 31) and a criminal damage spree five days earlier when a number of windows were smashed.

We’ve been talking about this problem for two or three years and it seems to be escalating Coun Bryan Alcock, parish and district councillor for Crowland

During a parish council meeting on Monday, PCSO Sally Pusey revealed that CCTV footage of the disorder on October 31 showed that up to 25 youths were involved, including some from outside of Crowland.

PCSO Pusey said: “We had some sort of a riot going on that was all over in about an hour.

“A couple of car windows were smashed and actual windows (of buildings) were smashed as well.

“When we watched the CCTV from October 31, there must have been 25 kids aged from 12 to 15 on it and one of the worrying things I saw while viewing the CCTV window was that a lot of the kids were strangers who I didn’t know.

“Talking to people I know, they had been dropped off in Crowland from Holbeach, Gedney Hill and Thorney.”

Parish councillors agreed to write to Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, South Holland policing inspector Gareth Boxall and South Holland District Council to ask for talks on disorder in Crowland.

Coun Bryan Alcock, parish and district councillor for Crowland, said: “We’ve been talking about this problem for two or three years and it seems to be escalating.

“The whole system seems to be stacked against those affected by anti-social behaviour in Crowland.”

Police were out in force during a special operation in Crowland on Friday when no incidents were reported, according to PCSO Pusey.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, South Holland policing inspector, said: “We did see an increase in anti-social behaviour incidents on the two evenings in question and we have increased patrols in Crowland as a direct result.

“We are also working closely with our partners at South Holland District Council to support victims from these cases, especially those vulnerable victims who have been most affected.

“A PCSO did attend the parish council meeting on Monday but councillors are welcome to request a further meeting.”

Meanwhile, a district council spokesman said: “We continue to work closely with Lincolnshire Police in relation to any incidents reported within the Crowland area and would be happy to attend a meeting arranged by the parish council to discuss any specific concerns.

“In the meantime, we are committed to taking enforcement action where there is appropriate evidence and would encourage anyone that is a victim of anti-social behaviour, or has any information in relation to incidents, to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.”

