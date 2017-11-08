CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Frustration over new allotments delay

Allotment holders in Crowland may have to wait until next year before they can move to a new site because of delays in building an access road.

Parish councillors are due to meet next week when they hope to consider bids from contractors for the access road to the new allotments in James Road.

In the meantime, growing impatience amongst allotment holders still waiting for the go-ahead to move was shared with parish councillors on Monday.

A parish council spokesman said: “As part of the overall scheme for the redevelopment of allotments in Crowland, work continues on opening up the new site in James Road.

“This overall scheme, which has been ongoing for a number of years, aims to secure a substantial, long-term income for the council to benefit all of Crowland parish.

“Fencing, gates and part of the water system are in place and the ground itself has been prepared, with individual plot markers and internal tracks likely to be laid out shortly.

“However, overall progress has been hampered due to months of negotiations regarding the design and specification of the access onto James Road.

“This has recently been resolved and we are grateful to Coun Nigel Pepper (Lincolnshire County Council member for Crowland) for helping to resolve this issue which has bedevilled the project.

“At this time, it has proved impossible to persuade local contractors to quote for the task of installing the access road, despite several reminders.

“However, quotes are expected to come in from companies a little further afield quite soon.

“In the meantime, the contract to install the main allotment building itself has been agreed although, quite naturally, concerns regarding delays to the project have been expressed by the allotment holders.

“The parish council will work with allotment holders to resolve their concerns, but they have to accept that the delays have been caused by events outside of our control.

“We remained convinced that the anticipated result of undertaking this ambitious project will be of great benefit to the town.

“In the meantime, the unfortunate delay is at present causing anxieties amongst the allotment holders and for this the council apologises.”

• Proposals for a two-storey, four-bedroom house in Postland Road, Crowland, would amount to a “cramped” and unsuitable form of development, according to the town’s housing authority.

South Holland District Council agreed with parish councillors that the proposed development near the road’s junction with Kemp Street would be out of character with the area.

• A scheme to turn a detached house in Peterborough Road, Crowland, into two homes has failed to convince district planners.

Despite parish council support for the plans by Amelio Homes Ltd, of Norfolk, South Holland District Council planning officers believed it would “represent an unacceptable form of development” and have a “harmful effect” on people living nearby.

• A rejection of plans to make a Crowland car wash business and static caravan permanent has been welcomed by parish councillors.

Asghar Hussain, of Peterborough, has applied to South Holland District Council for permission to keep the car wash and caravan on site in Carrington Drove East, off James Road, Crowland, with the latter being used as a site office.