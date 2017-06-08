CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: New allotments face test of time

A project to provide new allotments in Crowland has now reached a critical stage, with councillors growing “quite frustrated” by a number of issues.

Talks have taken place over access to the allotments site off James Road, which the council hopes to have ready in September.

But any deal has to be agreed with county highways officials, a requirement that Coun Bryan Alcock described as “like walking through treacle”.

Coun Alcock said: “The project is moving on but it’s extremely difficult and every step we take, there seems to be an unforeseen problem in our way.

“We’ve resolved the issue with regards to engaging a solicitor, which is a positive step.

“There was also a discussion on-site regarding the access from James Road and the requirements for a footpath from Lincolnshire County Council were interesting.

“But it’ll be like walking through treacle to get that through.”

The overall project, which also includes housing and burial plots, was given planning permission by South Holland District Council in February 2016.

Coun David Ringham, vice chairman of Crowland Parish Council, said: “We’re anxious to ensure that we’ve got the final plans in place for moving the allotments and we’ve had a meeting with the allotment holders, putting them in the picture as to where we are.

“But we’ve been unable to give them an exact time when we can move because that depends on other things.

“We’ve also had meetings with the site engineer to determine what we need to do and we’re trying to push on with it because time is passing by very quickly.

“There’s a lot to do and it’s quite frustrating, but I’m sure we’ll get there.”