CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: Last call for views on A16 bypass

Crowland residents have until 5pm tomorrow (Friday) to give their views on the A16 bypass between Spalding and Eye.

Parish councillors have already offered their thoughts on safety issues, journey times and traffic levels for the road that replaced the old A1073 when it was fully opened in October 2011.

The official “five years after” survey was supported by two drop-in sessions at Crowland Community Hub and Library in Hall Street last month when people had the chance to meet the team behind the A16 project.

Once the consultation has ended and the rest of the research is complete, a “five years after” monitoring and evaluation study will be produced, providing an array of facts and figures on the Spalding to Eye Improvement Scheme since October 2011.

To complete or download the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/a1073