CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL ANNUAL MEETING: Police no-show ‘quite disappointing’, says chairman

The absence of police from Monday’s meeting was branded “quite disappointing”, by parish council chairman Coun Cathi Elphee.

Councillors heard that no confirmation had been received that police would be absent from the meeting where concerns about doorstep traders were raised.

Whilst Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) make every effort to send representation to these meetings, operational commitments will always have to take priority Insp Jo Reeves, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland

Coun Elphee said: “It’s quite disappointing as we’ve been making quite a bit of progress with the police over the last few months when we seem to be having a few petty incidents.”

Insp Jo Reeves, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland, says: “Across the county there are a significant number of parish and town council meetings held each month.

“Some Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) covering large rural areas may have six or more parishes within their ‘patch’ and whilst the teams make every effort to send representation to these meetings, operational commitments will always have to take priority.

“Members of the NPTs, local sergeants and inspectors, can always be contacted by any councillor or clerk wishing to discuss specific aspects of concern and/or any matters that arise from a meeting where police attendance in person was not possible.”