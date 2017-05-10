CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL ANNUAL MEETING: Frustration over future Fen Bridge closure

Drivers in Crowland are set for more frustration after an attempt to avoid closure of the B1166 Fen Bridge failed.

Parish councillors were notified by Andy Antcliff, senior bridge engineer at Lincolnshire County Council, that the narrowness of the bridge on Gravel Causeway meant road closures were necessary while repair work took place.

In a statement to Spalding Today, Mr Antcliff said: “Due to the narrow width of Fen Bridge, working space is limited on site where works will be carried out.

“To ensure the safety of the workforce and general public, it will be necessary to close the carriageway over the bridge when work is being carried out.

“Outside of working hours and when the road closures are not required, the road will be reopened with a temporary traffic signal control in place to minimise disruption.

“These works are likely to take place towards the end of summer to mitigate any effect on local businesses.

“More specific dates for the works will be determined closer to the time so that people can plan accordingly.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, however, once the mains are diverted and repairs are complete, Fen Bridge will continue to provide years of use into the future.”

Fen Bridge was closed for two weeks earlier this year while repairs took place, but Lincolnshire County Council confirmed in February that it would need to be closed again so that temporary water main pipes can laid by Anglian Water.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our engineering teams are working closely with Lincolnshire County Council to divert the water pipe which runs along Fen Bridge.

“We will update residents and road users of any road disruption once the details of the project are finalised.”