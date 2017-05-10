CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL ANNUAL MEETING: Change of places for chairman and vice-chairman

The new chairman of Crowland Parish Council has admitted to having “a lot to live up to” after taking up the role.

Coun Cathi Elphee was confirmed in the position at Monday’s annual meeting where previous chairman Coun David Ringham was named as vice chairman.

Coun David Ringham, new vice chairman of Crowland Parish Council. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG150815-171TW.

The appointments see the two swap roles after they were elected chairman and vice chairman respectively in May 2015.

Coun Ringham said: “I’d like to thank everybody who supported me through this period of two years.

“I was very proud to serve as parish council chairman because I believe we’re an example to many other councils in this area.

“There have been many challenges, such as allotments, St Guthlac’s Sports Hall, Snowden Pavilion and the skate park.

“But some of them are coming to fruition and while we would like to see all of them come to fruition much quicker, the process does take time and I’m hoping to see these projects through to completion as a member of the council.”

One of Coun Ringham’s main “legacies” has been closer co-operation with police and South Holland District Council to tackle anti-social behaviour in Crowland town centre.

He said: “In my time as chairman, I tried to get closer to the people I represent.

“If they had any problems, they could come and see us because I think it’s better to do it that way.

“I’ve become an expert on well-rotted farmyard manure, allotments and dog fouling, the last of which is an ongoing situation and one we’d like to improve on.”

Both councillors are expected to meet families in Crowland on Sunday, June 4, when a mobile skate park will be on the Snowden Playing Field in Thorney Road, between 10am and 4pm.

On becoming chairman again for the first time in six years, Coun Elphee said: “It’s been a pleasure working with David and although there’s a lot to live up to, I look forward to working with you all.”