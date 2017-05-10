Search

CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL ANNUAL MEETING: Blueprint for future of district is ‘good, sound document’

The South East Lincolnshire Local Plan is "a good document, well-researched and a reasonable proposal to develop the Boston and South Holland area" according to Crowland parish councillor David Kempton. Photo supplied.

A guide to how South Holland will grow over the next 20 years has been given a qualified welcome by Crowland Parish Council.

Members were updated on the contents of the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan, a document that will guide development in South Holland and Boston over the next twenty years.

Briefing members about the Local Plan, Coun David Kempton said: “Personally, I think it’s a good document, well-researched, and it comes up with a reasonable proposal to develop the Boston and South Holland area.

“As for Crowland, there are no major surprises and it will mean a significant increase in the population of Crowland.

”But it’s one the town is capable of absorbing, provides we get the appropriate infrastructure.

“Personally, I think the Local Plan is sound and my recommendation is to go with it.”

