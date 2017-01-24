Crowland A16 bypass cameras catch 100mph-plus speeding drivers

Average speed cameras on the A16 Crowland bypass have caught two drivers travelling at more than 100mph in the 60mph limit.

And 30-40 drivers are being caught speeding every single week on a stretch of road that has already claimed eight lives since it opened in 2010.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership spokesman John Siddle says there are multiple, average speed check camera warning signs and the camera gantries are clearly visible, but it could be that some people do not understand how an average speed camera system works.

There are six cameras and each one takes a picture of a vehicle’s registration number – after going past one camera, the system detects whether you get to the next one too quickly.

Mr Siddle explained: “It does not measure your speed when you pass the camera, it measures the time you take to travel between the cameras.”

The system only went live on December 5 and road safety chiefs are staggered by the two “massive” speeds recorded.

Mr Siddle said: “There’s already been incidents where two drivers were over 100mph and those cases are pending and will go to court.”

Crowland district councillor Bryan Alcock said: “I am not at all surprised that some people don’t understand average speed cameras but, to be candid, that’s their hard luck.

“Unfortunately, as bad as it is for the people getting caught, they need to be caught if they are speeding.”

County, district and parish councillors in Crowland have welcomed the cameras as a first step to reducing the fatal and serious accident toll on the A16 but they would still like to see improvements to junctions where lives have been claimed.

Although the cameras catch 30-40 speeding motorists each week, Coun Alcock says he has noticed the system has started to have an affect by slowing traffic using the road.

Coun Alcock says: “The proof of the pudding will be in the eating as to whether it actually reduces the amount of accidents on the road.”

County councillor Nigel Pepper says it’s “alarming” that two drivers have been caught driving at speeds topping 100mph.

He said: “As speed has been a contributory factor in the majority of accidents on this stretch of road the introduction of average speed cameras is welcomed and has been effective in slowing down the majority of drivers.

“However, it’s disappointing to hear that several motorists are still speeding and alarming to say the least that have been monitored travelling in excess of 100 mph – I trust they will be dealt with appropriately by the Courts.

“Being painted yellow the cameras are clearly visible and there are ‘Average Speed Check’ signs at the start of the zone and numerous repeater signs within the zone so no one has an excuse in getting caught for speeding.

“I still have concerns however over the safety of the A16/B1166 junction where numerous serious road traffic collisions have occurred, also there is an ever increasing amount of traffic using James Road as a ‘rat-run’, both of which need serious consideration by the highways authority.”

• As well as eight fatal crashes on the A16 bypass, there have been 17 serious collisions.

The Crowland camera system transmits speeding offences straight away to the police central ticket office, where paperwork is produced and sent to drivers.

Average speed cameras installed on the A52 at Ropsley, near Grantham, around six years ago have cut collisions at the former accident blackspot by more than 57 per cent and reduced the number of people injured by more than 70 per cent.