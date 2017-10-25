Crowdfunding is new venture for historic coaching inn at Kirton

Heritage Lincolnshire has made its first venture into crowdfunding as it bids to breathe new life into an historic coaching inn, The Old King’s Head at Kirton.

The heritage body is seeking public donations, large or small, to help pave the way towards a major renovation.

Heritage Lincolnshire chief executive officer Liz Bates said people think of crowdfunding as a new thing but it wasn’t unusual in the 1800s for communities to come together to put up public buildings.

There’s a £2.4million project to bring the Old King’s Head in High Street into use as a community cafe and B&B with retail crafts in the stable block. In December the heritage Lottery Fund is expected to announce whether it is making an award to the project.

Heritage Lincolnshire has already carried out a series of emergency works at the Old King’s Head to prevent the building being lost forever.

• To donate please visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org/okh

