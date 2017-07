Vandals smashed a window at the site of a former music shop in Spalding on Saturday.

Police are treating the window smashing at what was Spalding Music Service in Winsover Road as criminal damage.

The time of the incident is at yet unknown, but anyone with information should call Spalding Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 317 of July 8.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.