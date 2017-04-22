Wheels stolen from Corsas in Whaplode and Fleet

A car owner is both angry and frightened after a spate of thefts from cars in Fleet and Whaplode.

The woman, who asked not be named, had two wheels of her Vauxhall Corsa stolen and a wing mirror smashed while it was parked in Sandringham Close, Whaplode, overnight between April 2 and 3.

I feel scared and angry that people think it’s okay to be doing this and that nothing so far has been done about it

Two days earlier, another Vauxhall Corsa in Stockwell Gate, Whaplode, had two of its wheels stolen and a wing mirror smashed.

Police have so far not confirmed a third report of two wheels stolen from a car in Fleet overnight between April 6 and 7.

The woman said: “I’ve worked hard to own my car and keep it running.

“So to have two wheels stolen from it and the wing mirror damaged not only makes me feel insecure about my car’s security, but actually made me feel quite angry and upset as well.

“My car is my livelihood and although it might not be the nicest of cars, it’s what gets me from A to B.

“Because of the theft and vandalism, I lost a day’s wages and had to use my own money to replace all the items stolen and damaged, as well as items to improve the security of my car as well.”

The woman added that she was woken up the night after her car was vandalised when she heard “banging” as she was worried that “it might have been happening again”.

She said: “I feel scared and angry that people think it’s okay to be doing this and that nothing so far has been done about it.

“If they are capable of something like this, what more could they do?

“It’s made me think not only for my own safety but others too and so to find out that it’s still happening locally is awful.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said that no arrests had yet been made and anyone with information should call 101,