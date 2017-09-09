WEEKEND: Who has been up before the bench?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

August 1

Wayne Rule (41), of Cygnet Court, Spalding. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). 16 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 months. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention and no insurance. For the commission of a further offence during the period of a suspended sentence order the defendant was given a prison term of 16 weeks suspended for 24 months.

Emma Short (44), of High Street, Docking. Drink driving (Donington). £949 fine, £94 v/s, £150 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

August 2

Ian Hendry (52), of Kings Dyke, Whittlesey. Drink driving (Spalding). £525 fine, £52 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Mindaugas Vitunskas (31), of London Road, Wyberton. Drink driving (Boston). Community order with 160 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Amanda Fewkes (53), of Sandringham Walk, Spalding. Drink driving (Boston. £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Gareth Riddiford (32), of Hereward Road, Spalding. No insurance (Whaplode). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

July 27

Dawn Patrick (50), of Doncaster Road, Whitley, Goole. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adam Reid (30) of Denchworth Court, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

July 28

Michael Faulks (32, of Ffordd Yr Odyn, Treuddyn, Flintshire. Trespassed on land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies (Bourne). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £372 costs.

Alistair Ritchie (39), of Swallow Dale, Thringstone, Leics. Trespassed on land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies (Bourne). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £372 costs.

July 31

Aleksandras Kostiajev (40), of Albert Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £67 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 1

Stasys Averlingis (56), of Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe. Speeding (Crowland). £90 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Craig Cloke (40), of Weatherthorn, Orton Malborne. Speeding (Cowbit). £96 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nicholas Harradence (28), of Doncaster Close, Elsea Park, Bourne. Speeding (Great Ponton). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 2

Gayle Cook (51), of Intwood Road, Cringleford. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £310 fine, £31 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gary Dawson (62), of Lytton Road, Leicester. Speeding (Spalding). £130 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Valdas Matkevicius (43), of Lansdowne Street, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Carl Walsham (45), of Coronation Drive, Whittlesey. Speeding (Cowbit). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

August 3

Stephen Rutter (59), of Station Road, Burgh Le Marsh. Drink driving (Wyberton). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Daniils Bobrovs (22), of Gosberton Road, Surfleet. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kyle Broome (20), of Welbourne, Werrington. No insurance (Langtoft). £310 fine, £31 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jonathan Cave (38), of Peterborough Road, Crowland. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Joshua Crick, of Clayton, Orton Goldhay. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

David Hewes (53), of Portland Place, Whittlesey. Speeding (Crowland). £575 fine, £57 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Edita Jurkoniene (48), of Medina Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Matteusz Krajewski (23), of Atton Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Gilberto Lin Vera (38), of Grovefield Lane, Freiston. Speeding (Crowland). £346 fine, £34 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Edgaras Maticuas (26), of Lowfields Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Shane Moore (25), of Spalding Common, Spalding. No insurance (Cowbit). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Cristian Paun (36), of Holbeach Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jorge Pinto (39), of Alexandra Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Darren Robertson (44), of Holyrood Close, Donington. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Karen Roe (43), of Six House Bank, West Pinchbeck. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Waclaw Sadowski (49), of Kinoulton Court, Grantham. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Spooner (48), of Post Office Lane, Sutterton. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, and 3pts.

William Taylor (49), of Priors Grange, Torphichen, West Lothian. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.