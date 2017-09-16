WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

August 2

Ivan Wallom (47), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £100 compensation, unless dog is kept under proper control by being muzzled when being walked, it must be destroyed.

Scott Mason (42), of Garners Lane, Sutton Bridge. Two counts of drink driving (Holbeach 15.7.17, Sutton Bridge 20.7.17). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified from driving for 2 years, £85 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving without due care and attention.

August 4

Mark Harris (40), of Romany Way, Clay Lake, Spalding. Unlawfully destroyed a rabbit on land (Moulton Eaugate). £20 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Joshua Lake (24), of Baulkins Drove, Sutton St James. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Long Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s.

August 7

Antony Taylor (23), of Kiltons Court, Grantham. Possession of cannabis (Spalding). 18 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs, drugs destroyed. Resisting a police officer. 18 months conditional discharge.

August 9

Gatis Kolcs (28), of Beaufort Drive, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months. No insurance. £100 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Lewis Machin (24), of Marshlands Drive, Holbeach. Drink driving (Spalding). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Sandijs Selagovskis (26), of Cowbit Road, Spalding. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). 6 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months with 200 hours unpaid work. Drink driving. No separate penalty, 6 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 42 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Luke Purvis (21), of Adam Avenue, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty for no insurance, £150 fine.

Michael Ellis (31), of Alexandria Road, New Toft, Market Rasen. Assault (Donington). 15 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs. Criminal damage. 15 months conditional discharge.

Darryl Gebhard (60), of Starlode Drove, West Pinchbeck. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Bourne). £36 fine, £30 v/s.

Edgar Andrejevskij (23), of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. Made a false statement by providing a printed copy of a driving licence via an internet search for obtaining a certificate of insurance. £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No insurance. £240 fine.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

August 5

Antony Slack (56), of Dovecote, Rippingale. Damaged a pillow and pillow case belonging to Lincolnshire Police (Lincoln). £10 compensation.

August 7

Mohamed Munshi (61), of Station Road, Kettering. Speeding (Crowland). £151 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Daniel Fraser (38), of Hildred Court, Ramsey. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lee Onion (32), of The Pollards, Bourne. Two counts of assault (Bourne). Community order, building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s, £85 costs. A community order was made on an original offence -a conditional discharge was made.

August 8

Mark Lovell (53), of Eastfield Close, Sutterton. Speeding (Midville). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Sarah Page (46), of Chiltern Rise, Gunthorpe. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Rahoul Subberwal (53), of Grange Lane, Keddington. Speeding (Baston). £50 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Egidijus Svedas (31), of Banks Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

August 9

Brooke Doe (23), c/o Everard Road, Tongue End. Criminal damage to a window belonging to Lincolnshire Partnership NHS (Boston). 8 weeks prison sentence, £120 v/s. Criminal damage to a car (Tongue End). 8 weeks prison sentence concurrent. For the original offence of three conditional discharges, the defendant was given 8 weeks prison sentence concurrent on all three counts. Criminal damage to window (Tongue End). 8 weeks prison sentence concurrent.

August 10

Mark Stockdale (31), of Branches Lane, Holbeach. Assaulting a police officer (Fosdyke Bridge) and resisting a police officer (Lincoln). Community order, alcohol treatment requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Katie Hewson (35), of High Street, Hagworthingham. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Charlie Junak (25), of Crowland Road, Eye. Speeding (Crowland). £76 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kamil Krzyczkowski (34), of Clay Lake, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No MOT. £90 fine.

Tomas Lukauskas (28), of Witham Way, Paston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.