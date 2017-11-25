WEEKEND WEB: Court Register

Have your say

Our weekly record of who has been up before the bench.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

October 4

Adam Szeliga (19), of Horse Fayre Fields, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £186 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Edgaras Kasparavicius (23), of Roman Bank, Spalding. No insurance (Boston). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention.

Brad Mantle (21), of Whitehall, Gosberton. Drink-driving (Gosberton). Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Shaun Hill (33), of Broadgate, Whaplode Drove. Assault (Whaplode Drove). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 compensation, £85 costs.

Jack Morton (25), of Woolram Wygate, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 6 months conditional discharge, £32.50 compensation.

Serges Mitrjuk (28), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. Possession of diamorphine (Spalding). Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £300 fine, £85 v/s, £85 costs. Possession in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. No separate penalty for no vehicle insurance, 6pts.

October 9

Airimas Rackaitis (24), of Park Close, Spalding. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). 13 weeks prison sentence suspended for 24 months, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, no insurance and driving without due care and attention.

Constantin Servan (40), of Spring Gardens, Spalding. Stole a hooded top worth £40 belonging to Fat Face (Springfields Outlet Shopping, Spalding). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for theft of a pair of jeans worth £30 belonging to Marks and Spencer and a jacket, two hooded tops and a top worth £68.96 belonging to Mountain Warehouse (both Springfields).

October 10

Roy Fewings (75), of Balmoral Way, Holbeach. Driving without due care and attention (Holbeach). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Caitlin Burton (20), of High Road, Whaplode. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Neil Johnson (46), of Towngate East, Market Deeping. Speeding (Baston). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Vilius Varanavicius (18), of Bourne Road, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding 7.3.17). £660 fine, 6pts. No insurance (Spalding 10.3.17). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Dawid Sikora (29), of Mill Road, Deeping St Nicholas. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Nathan Parker (28), of Charles Road, Sutton Bridge. Failed to report an accident (Sutton Bridge). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 7pts. No separate penalty for failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention.

October 13

Steven Jackson (37), of Monks Walk, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

October 16

Christopher Arima (18), of Bosworth Street, Leicester. Two counts of assault (Pinchbeck). 12 months conditional discharge for both charges, £20 v/s, £300 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

October 5

Hussin Ali (34), of Brecknock Road, London. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Amber Barnes (23), of Chadburn, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Paulo De Cardoso (45), of Winsover Road, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Aaron Downes (26), of Mere Drove, Old Leake. Speeding (Crowland). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Alfred Fisher (90), of Crossgates, Swineshead. Speeding (Leverton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sylwester Ladziak (24), of Tiber Court, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

John Mackenzie (30), of Fulney Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Hakan Nurhak (36), of Pen Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nicholas Roberts (28), of Chappell Road, Deeping St Nicholas. Speeding (Uffington). £113 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Vadbhag Singh (36), of Holkham Road, Orton Southgate, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Mark Smith (33), of Beech Tree Close, Wittering. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marcin Zabielski (39), of Sheriff Road, Rugby. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

October 6

Nathan Moore (38), of Lansdowne Court, Spalding. Harassment (Lincolnshire). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

October 9

Jake Boyton (27), of Cranesgate North, Whaplode. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Piotr Baranowski (38), of Spindlewood Drive, Bourne. No insurance (Bourne). £600 fine, £60 v/s, £300 costs, 6pts.

October 10

Siobhan Hogan (52), of Pinfold Close, Rippingale. Speeding (Cowbit). £20 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.