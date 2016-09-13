Weekend house fire in Sutton Bridge was arson, say police

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a house fire in Sutton Bridge at the weekend.
It happened in Prince’s Street, near Westmere Community Primary School, at about 8pm on Sunday.
The fire was already out when emergency services arrived and there was slight damage to the side of one house and the roof of another one nearby.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “It is being treated as a deliberate ignition and a 22-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. “He has since been bailed to a date in December to allow the investigation to continue.”
Firefighters made sure the fire was out but there were no injuries.
