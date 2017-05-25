Volunteers losing patience as village vandals spoil park

MORE DAMAGE: IDEA committee members Gill Lunn and Steve Pulfer next to the bandstand where tiles were smashed. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG240517-108TW.

A Wendy house was tampered with, rubbish and sweets thrown over the grass, branches pulled off trees, shrubs pulled up and broken tiles thrown across the bandstand at Flinders Park over the weekend.

MORE DAMAGE: IDEA committee members Gill Lunn and Steve Pulfer next to the bandstand where tiles were smashed. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240517-108TW.

It is the third time in as many years that vandals have targeted the park off Town Dam Lane, each time during the month of May.

Last year, a tree was snapped in two, shrubs uprooted and beer bottles smashed and left on a footpath, while in 2015 a pergola was damaged, flowers crushed and an information board defaced.

Coun Jane King, parish and district councillor for Donington and a committee member of Donington IDEA (Improving Donington’s Environment for All), said: “Yet again we are having to find more money to repair or replace equipment in the park.

“We have been fundraising for quite some time now to try and add more play equipment for the enjoyment of children.

“But why should more money raised through the extreme hard work of a few people be spent when their work is going to be destroyed?”

Dave Hawkins, another IDEA committee member, said: “There is only so much money you can keep putting into these parks and we now need to highlight how close Donington is to losing these facilities for all to enjoy.”

Senior staff at Thomas Cowley High School are working with IDEA to find out if any of its students were responsible for the weekend’s vandalism.

Head teacher Ian Dawson said: “We are appalled at the level of irresponsible vandalism and we will work closely with the PCSOs and the community to help identify if any our students have been involved in these incidents.”

Coun Rodney Grocock, new Lincolnshire County Council member for Donington Rural, said: “I learned of the news of the horrendous damage and destruction in and around Flinders Park on Tuesday.

“I hope and pray that the police catch the people responsible and that they receive the full force of British justice.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Colin Abbotts on 101.