VIDEO: Update - Crowland Co-op bounces back after ram-raid

The ram-raided Lincolnshire Co-op store in Crowland reopened at around 5.30pm this evening.

Police scenes of crime officers were at the West Street store this morning, looking for evidence after men in a pick-up truck hauled the cashpoint ATM from the front of the store.

Raim raid on Crowland Post Office cash machine

Residents expressed shock at the raid and said how much they relied on the shop as their only supermarket.

Tuesday, 9.16am: There has been a ram-raid overnight at the Co-op store in Crowland.

The raid took place at 4am and the 4x4 used by the raiders is still at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “It is believed three offenders were involved and it is thought they used a pick-up truck to try and remove the ATM but were not successful in their attempt. Work is ongoing this morning to trace the offenders and vehicles.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything and who has not already spoken to police. If you have any information you think could assist the enquiry please contact us as soon as possible.”

There are a number of ways you can report:

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 36 of 01/08/2017

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

• In an emergency always call 999

Witnesses this morning have reported seeing the cashpoint machine in the middle of the road outside the store.

There is a police presence in the town and officers are expected to be at the shop in West Street for some time.

