Victim of fatal road crash was from Holbeach, police have confirmed

A man who died after a road crash in Cambridgeshire has been named by police as Jake Michael Young (26), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach.
He was driving a Volkswagen which left Puddock Road, Warboys, and crashed into a water-filled ditch at about 5.30pm on August 23.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed that no one else was in the car at the time of the crash in which no other vehicle was involved.
