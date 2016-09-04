Victim of fatal road crash was from Holbeach, police have confirmed

A man who died after a road crash in Cambridgeshire has been named by police as Jake Michael Young (26), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach.

He was driving a Volkswagen which left Puddock Road, Warboys, and crashed into a water-filled ditch at about 5.30pm on August 23.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed that no one else was in the car at the time of the crash in which no other vehicle was involved.