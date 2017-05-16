Vandals tamper with equipment in Carter’s Park, Holbeach

Vandals who tampered with new outdoor exercise equipment in a Holbeach park just two weeks after it was officially unveiled have been branded as “mindless”.

Coun Paul Foyster, vice chairman of Holbeach Parish Council, said it was “very, very annoying” that protective caps which help keep rainwater out of the equipment were taken off and an information board was destroyed.

The vandalism happened between 6pm and midnight on Friday, May 5, meaning an unwanted extra cost for the council to carry out repairs and install a CCTV system.

Reaction to the vandalism came quickly on social media, including former parish councillor Kathy Rooke who said: “Is nothing sacred anymore? There’s always a few rotten apples who want to spoil things for others.

“If caught, they should be made to pay for and repair the damage, it might teach them some respect.”

The equipment was bought with the help of shoppers and staff at Tesco Superstore in Holbeach who together raised £16,500 towards improving Carter’s Park.

Protective caps that help keep rainwater out of this climbing frame equipment were taken off and need to be replaced. Photo supplied.

It was officially unveiled during a St George’s Day event at Carter’s Park on April 23 as part of a plan to make the park more family-friendly and popular in the community.

Coun Foyster said: “There are a small number of mindless individuals who just like smashing things and it all has a cost.

“Those responsible removed some plastic caps that went on top of the equipment to keep water from going down the tubes.

“Then they were either taken away or thrown away and, obviously, we’ll have to replace them.

“There was also a plastic information sign that was on a wooden board and wooden posts which was kicked out of the ground, broken into pieces and thrown into shrubbery that surrounds the bowling green.

“The sign was there specifically to explain to people what each piece of equipment was and what it was for, as well as who to ring in an emergency.

“It’s very, very annoying and so we’re thinking of having some sort of self-contained CCTV system fitted to keep an eye on the exercise area.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

All that is left after a plastic information sign on a wooden board and wooden posts was kicked out of the ground. Photo supplied.

