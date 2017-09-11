UPDATE WEDNESDAY 11.25AM: Death of man found at Holbeach house ‘not suspicious’, say police

The death of a man in his 40s whose body was found at a house in Holbeach on Monday is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed today.

Emergency services were called to a house in Fleet Street shortly before 9am on Monday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We was called to an address at 8.59am on Monday, September 11.

“We sent a responder and an ambulance.”

The matter is now in the hands of South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office and a spokesman said: “A post-mortem has taken place but the pathologist is carrying out further tests to find oout what the cause of death was.

“However, the police aren’t looking at any third party involvement in this case.”

MONDAY 4.15PM: Man’s body found at Holbeach house after ‘unexplained’ death

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 96 of September 11.