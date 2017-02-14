UPDATE TUESDAY 2.45PM: Spalding river death man named by Coroner’s Office.

The name of a man found dead in the River Welland, near Spalding, last weekend has been confirmed today.

Robertas Klipo (29), of Victoria Street, Spalding, is thought to have drowned before his body was discovered at about 8.30am on Sunday, February 5.

An inquest into the death of Mr Klipp, a factory operative who was originally from Lithuania, was opened and adjourned at South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office in Boston this morning.

Yesterday (Monday), Lincolnshire Police confirmed that Mr Klipo’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

