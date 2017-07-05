UPDATE MONDAY 10.20AM: Grenade brought to Spalding Police Station in firearms amnesty week

Military experts were called to Spalding when a hand grenade was brought in to police as part of a firearms surrender week.

The grenade was handed in by a member of the public at Spalding Police Station in Westlode Street at about 10am yesterday (Sunday).

BOMB SCARE: Spalding Police Station was closed briefly after a World War mortar shell was handed in at the counter. Photo supplied.

An RAF Bomb Disposal unit took the hand grenade away just days after a World War II mortar shell was handed in at the same police station.

Police were forced to close their counter to the public while the shell was taken away last Wednesday.

Today (Monday) is the final day of the firearms amnesty and, in a tweet, South Holland Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “If you have any grenades or similar (weapons) at home, give us a call.

“Don’t come to us, we’ll come to you.”

BREAKING NEWS WEDNESDAY 2.45PM: World War II shell delivery shuts Spalding Police Station

Spalding Police Station was closed for enquiries briefly today after a World War mortar shell turned up on its counter.

The military weapon was brought in by a resident in the middle of a week-long firearms surrender organised by Lincolnshire Police.

People can take their unlicensed or unwanted firearms, ammunition, war memorabilia and imitation weapons to any police station between now and Monday, without facing charges.

Speaking about the wartime delivery to Spalding Police Station, a spokesman said: “A member of the public had brought in a World War II mortar shell that had been in their attic for years.

“We closed public access (to Spalding Police Station) until an explosive ordnance disposal team arrived.

“They have taken the mortar shell away and it is likely that they will be carrying out a controlled detonation.”