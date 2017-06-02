UPDATE FRIDAY 9.35AM: Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Moulton truck crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a truck on the A151 in Moulton.

Emergency services were called to High Road, near its junction with Bell Lane, where the crash happened just after 6am.

A paramedic, crewed ambulance and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance went to the scene and the motorcyclist was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

There is no news yet as to their condition but the road is currently closed.

FRIDAY 9.15AM: Delays after two-car crash in Moulton

Drivers in parts of South Holland have faced rush-hour delays this morning after a two-car crash in Moulton.

It happened on the A151 High Road, near the junction with Bell Lane, which is reportedly closed.

Drivers are being diverted through Moulton along Hall Gate and Broad Lane into Weston and Spalding.

More details as soon as we have them.