Tools stolen from shed in Langtoft

A plane, bolt cutter and eight screwdrivers were stolen from a shed in a garden at a house in West End, Langtoft, overnight on Monday.

Police believe a gang damaged a fence to get into a garden, then climbed over another fence nearby before using a bolt cutter to get into the shed.

Tools stolen included three flat-bladed Stanley red-handled screwdrivers, three post-drive Stanley blue-handled screwdrivers and an electrician’s red-handled screwdriver.

Other tools stolen were a post-drive JCB yellow-handled screwdriver, a pair of blue-handled bolt croppers and a Stanley block plane, still in its yellow box.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 151 of June 27.