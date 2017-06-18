Tongue End man’s Polish driving licence is queried in court

The original copy of a Polish man’s driving licence will have to be produced in court.

Krzysztof Zajac (37), of Everard Road, Tongue End, denied submitting a false document with the intention it would be accepted as genuine.

Defending, Terry Boston told Boston magistrates Zajac had obtained a driving licence from Poland, but had no documents. His brother-in-law - now disappeared - advised him it was an accelerated case which Zajac thought was legitimate.

“He says he had no idea it was fraud,” said Mr Boston. “He accepts that he sent it off to get a UK licence and the lower insurance cost that brings, but there was no fraudulent intent.”

Prosecutor Paul Wood said: “It is an absurdity to say that this was provided by the Polish authorities.”

The case was adjourned until August 7.