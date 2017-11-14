Thieves raid diesel tanks

Diesel was stolen from two locations overnight Thursday to Friday last week.

A large quantity of fuel was stolen from a tank in Mallard Road, Low Fulney, and from a lorry in a yard in Mill Green Road, Pinchbeck.

Diesel and heating oil tanks are often targeted by thieves at this time of year and security can be neglected. Police advise to keep the tanks well lit and secured. More advice is available at www.lincs.police.uk.

If you saw anything suspicious, particularly a suspicious vehicle, or you know anything about these crimes, contact us on 101, quoting Inc 86 or 172 of 10/11/2017 or report anonymously using Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.