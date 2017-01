Police are dealing with reports of thefts from parked vehicles across Spalding during the week.

Vehicles in Bourne Road, Woolram Wygate, Balmoral Avenue, Ambleside Drive and Welland Road had their windows smashed, while others were left untouched while thieves forced them open.

Two incidents happened in daylight and anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.