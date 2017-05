Farmers in Bourne area are being warned to be extra vigilant after the theft of a large number of solar panels from a site north of the town.

It happened between 9.30pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity during this period should call Bourne Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 74 of May 4.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.